Juventus faces a crucial run of fixtures against Empoli, PSV, and Napoli in their next three matches, which could define their season.

So far, the Bianconeri have been one of the standout teams across Europe’s domestic leagues, remaining unbeaten after three games and currently sitting second in Serie A, just behind Inter Milan.

Their Champions League campaign will kick off next week with a key match against PSV.

This period will be a true test of their squad’s strength, and football analyst Xavier Jacobelli believes that by the end of these three games, we will have a clearer picture of Juventus’ true potential this season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus will now face Empoli, PSV and then Napoli , three games that will allow us to take stock of the team’s potential. The Bianconeri fans are definitely full of ambition, legitimized by the market conducted by the club , which has brought top-level players to Turin, and also by the first outings of Thiago Motta who has given very comforting signals”.

Juve will be stretched, and if they come out with a positive result, it could set them up for success this term.

Juve FC Says

We will face our toughest tests of the season so far in the next week, but we have what it takes to win all three games.