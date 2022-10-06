Garanzini
Journalist says Juventus now has to prove themselves at Haifa next week

October 6, 2022 - 1:30 pm

Journalist Gigi Garanzini is impressed with Juventus’ 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa last night, but he wants them to repeat the performance when they visit Israel next week.

The Bianconeri had not won a Champions League match before that game, but they hit top form at the right time and got the win.

Both clubs will meet again next week for the reverse of this fixture, and Juve must win to keep their hopes of a round-of-16 place alive.

The Israelis started the match poorly, and that handed Max Allegri’s men the chance to hurt them.

However, they improved in the second half, and that could be the case from the beginning when both clubs meet next week.

Garanzini says via Tuttojuve:

“Inspired, indeed enlightened by Di Maria, Juve wins the game they needed to keep hoping. Now they will have to repeat themselves on Tuesday in Haifa, despite the prolonged mistake made in the last half hour: that of giving up the match prematurely.”

Juve FC Says

We have returned to form IN the nick of time, however, beating Haifa in the reverse fixture is probably more important than this win.

We have done well to collect the points from this game, but we have to get six points from them and hope PSG and Benfica draw against each other again because that gives us a better chance of catching either team.

Avatar

