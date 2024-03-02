Juventus recovered from their four-game winless run to defeat Frosinone in their last league game. That result brought hope to their fans and put them in a positive mood ahead of their upcoming game against Napoli.

Juve is set to face the defending champions, who have struggled for much of this season but now appear to be in good form. The return of Victor Osimhen from the AFCON has strengthened Napoli, making them formidable opponents for Juve this weekend.

The Bianconeri are well aware of the challenge posed by Napoli and must capitalise on their recent victory to secure another win. Journalist Giovanni Guardalà suggests that the outcome of this fixture will determine whether Juventus is truly back on track or if the win against Frosinone was just a one-off.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The victory over Frosinone gave some breathing space, but Juve appeared still frustrated by the fact that in a month they went from -2 to -12 from Inter. They will go to Naples to understand if the depression is definitively behind them.”

Juve FC Says

Napoli is a different opponent to Frosinone, and we must do better than we did in the game against The Canaries if we want to win.