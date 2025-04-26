Juventus initiated a revolution at the beginning of the season as they changed their manager and reshaped the face of their squad. The men in black and white had endured three seasons of mediocrity under Max Allegri, and the club recognised the need for a transformation. The urgency for improvement was clear, as the fans had been starved of success since the loss of the league title in 2021.

This pressing need for progress was a key reason why the Bianconeri signed so many new players in an attempt to strengthen the team beyond its previous limitations. Despite these efforts, Thiago Motta struggled to meet expectations, and after a series of poor results, his tenure was brought to an early end. Although the former midfielder might feel that he deserved more time to implement his ideas, the reality was that his revolution was not producing the desired results, and Paolo De Paola suggested that the changes had been too abrupt.

Lloyd Kelly

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, De Paola said, “The easy enthusiasm around Tudor needed to be balanced and the defeat on the pitch did that. And then certain situations…see Kelly. More quality was needed at the back. Purchases were made not by Juve. Juve needs a revolution, but with thoughtful insertions. The revolution was too forced, so much so that nothing settled, and Tudor was left embarrassed. We almost saw Allegri’s Juve.”

Juventus clearly required a shift in fortunes, having struggled over an extended period, but meaningful and lasting change rarely happens overnight. While the desire to move swiftly back to the top is understandable, it is essential to allow the next manager time to build a solid and successful foundation. Patience will be crucial if Juventus wish to achieve lasting change and return to consistent success. The mistakes of a rushed revolution must serve as a lesson that thoughtful, strategic planning is the only true path to long-term improvement.