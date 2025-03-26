Juventus have been linked with a summer move for Antonio Conte since it became clear that Thiago Motta would be sacked. The Bianconeri have experienced a turbulent season, with Motta failing to get the best out of the squad. Despite these struggles, Juventus are confident that their current group of players should be capable of securing at least a top-four finish under the guidance of Igor Tudor.

However, Tudor’s long-term future at the club remains uncertain, as Juventus may view him as only a temporary solution for the managerial role. The club’s leadership, while appreciative of Tudor’s efforts, may ultimately look to bring in a more permanent option for the position.

Conte, a former Juventus manager, remains a popular figure at the club, and there have been ongoing rumours about a potential return. However, the Italian manager is currently in charge of Napoli, having signed a three-year contract in the summer. Despite Napoli’s expectations that he will honour this contract, Conte’s strong ties to Juventus could see him reconsider his options at the end of the season.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

The speculation surrounding his potential return to Turin has caused some disruption in Naples, with the constant rumours becoming a distraction for the team. As quoted by Tuttojuve, Paolo Paganini commented:

“The rumors about Conte and Juventus are not helping Napoli, in this crucial moment of the season. In every press conference, now, they are asked questions about the future. Napoli must remain focused on the championship.”

While Juventus may ultimately succeed in luring Conte back to Turin, doing so will be far more challenging now that he is managing Napoli. His current position with the Neapolitan side, along with his contractual obligations, complicates the situation, but the allure of returning to Juventus remains strong for the experienced coach.