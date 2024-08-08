Juventus fans have often been critical of Federico Chiesa’s attitude toward the club, with many unhappy about his reluctance to leave after failing to sign a new deal.

The former Fiorentina player has been asked to leave, as Juve is determined not to let any player dictate terms to them.

The Bianconeri appear to have withdrawn their contract offer to him, but Chiesa is not interested in making it easy for Juve to offload him.

Juve is looking to sign Teun Koopmeiners, who has remained professional until now, but Gian Piero Gasperini has just confirmed that he has asked to leave.

The midfielder is essentially forcing Atalanta’s hand to sell him to Juve, and journalist Fabio Ravezzani has drawn a comparison between his attitude and that of Chiesa.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“A serious matter. Just as many Juve fans understandably cannot stand Chiesa ‘s attitude (which is also an impeccable contractual point of view), they should not tolerate that of Koopmeiners who is blatantly violating his obligations towards Atalanta. Consistency, please”.

It is normal for players to force through moves from their present clubs because these stars are essentially looking after themselves.

But the situation of Koopmeiners and Chiesa are slightly difference, and this comparison doesn’t seem sensible.