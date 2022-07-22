The Italian journalist, Francesco Repice, admits Juve has done well in this summer transfer window, but he thinks they shouldn’t have sold Cristian Romero and Merih Demiral.

Both defenders moved from the club to Atalanta, with the former now playing for Tottenham in England.

They were good players when they were at Juve, but the Bianconeri had a Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini pairing that was hard for anyone to break.

This made both defenders leave, and they are thriving away from the club.

Juve has lost Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt in this transfer window. They had secured the signature of Federico Gatti in January, and they added Gleison Bremer to the group days ago.

These defenders should replace the other two, but Repice says Juve should have kept Demiral and Romero.

Tuttojuve quotes him saying: “They lost important players, that’s true, Demiral and Romero were strong and would have come in handy now in defence. I don’t know who is stronger among Bremer and Demiral. Those two were sold too lightly.”

Juve FC Says

Demiral and Romero were very good defenders, but there was no space for them on our team, and they had to go.

Both of them are doing well at their current clubs, and we should be happy about the money we got from selling them.

Hopefully, our current options will help us win trophies when this campaign ends.