Finishing inside the top four no longer feels like a good prize to Juventus’ supporters after watching their team challenge Inter Milan for the league title for several weeks.

Juve impressively maintained their challenge for several weeks before they hit a poor run of form in the last few weeks and they have now been urged to forget about winning the league.

Being positive means Juve still believes they can become the champions of Italy by the end of this term, but they are farther away from the top now.

While looking up, Juve must also consider those behind them as just a point separates them from AC Milan in the standings.

This is why they have to start winning again and journalist Fabio Tavelli insists now is the time for them to work hard and secure a top-four finish.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“When you are second you have to try to look at the one above and not the one below, but the ranking says that Juventus have lost three points on Milan and must look at fourth place and no longer first. Championship? It could only be reopened if Inter says to give it away but frankly it seems impossible to me, so I’d say it’s finished.”

Juve FC Says

We only need wins to end this season well, there is no point putting our players under pressure to win the league or secure a top-four finish at all costs.