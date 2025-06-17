Juventus are in a transfer tussle with Arsenal to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer, but the Bianconeri are facing an uphill battle to land the Sporting Club striker. The Swedish forward has enjoyed a phenomenal spell in Portugal, and his performances have attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe. With Gyokeres pushing to leave, and Sporting reluctant to lose their star goalscorer, tensions have risen between the player and his current side.

Arsenal and Manchester United were among the first clubs to express serious interest in securing his signature, but Juventus have recently entered the race. The Bianconeri are determined to bolster their attacking options, particularly as they plan for life without Dusan Vlahovic, who could be sold during this window. Despite their late arrival in the chase, Juventus believe they could make the transfer happen if certain conditions fall in their favour.

Arsenal’s advantage could be decisive

The Gunners are widely regarded as the frontrunners, and according to respected Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, Juventus only stand a chance if Arsenal back out of the pursuit. Pedullà was candid when speaking to the Italian Football Podcast about the situation. He said, “It is possible if Arsenal withdraw from the race. If Arsenal withdraw, yes. I have known for a month that Arsenal’s first choice is Gyokeres.”

His comments reflect a clear hierarchy in the race, with the Premier League club comfortably ahead. Gyokeres has reportedly expressed admiration for English football, and Arsenal’s status as a stable club competing in the Champions League only makes them more appealing to the Swedish international.

Juve’s hopes rest on withdrawal from others

Pedullà further emphasised Juventus’ precarious position in the transfer battle, adding, “Juventus can cling to Gyokeres if the others withdraw. There is no possibility of Juventus competing with Arsenal if Arsenal decide to close the deal.” This stark assessment underlines just how unlikely it is for Juve to land the striker unless circumstances shift dramatically.

While Juventus can offer regular playing time and a central role, the pull of the Premier League and Arsenal’s financial strength may ultimately decide the striker’s future. Unless Mikel Arteta’s side diverts its focus to another target, Juventus may be forced to explore alternative options for their forward line.