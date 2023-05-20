Journalist says Juventus still has no identity after two years under Allegri

Journalist Luca Momblano has commented on Juventus’ progress under Max Allegri after they were knocked out of the Europa League last night.

Juventus are finishing the second consecutive season with no trophy to show since Max Allegri returned to the club.

The Bianconeri sacked Andrea Pirlo and brought Allegri back to the Allianz Stadium, hoping he would get them back to winning trophies as he did during his first spell at the helm.

However, Juve has been poor in the last two campaigns, struggling for form and failing to win a single trophy.

This is far from the outcome the club expected when it made Allegri boss again and Momblano insists nothing has changed since the gaffer returned to Turin.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

Over the course of two years, work has been carried out, but it is not clear what Juventus is, which individuals can represent it, what objective it is truly animated by in terms of the game, and what strengths and weaknesses it possesses to build a targeted market. I say this with great bitterness

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s second spell seems like a very expensive mistake, but it is hard to offload him now and that could be the reason the club has kept him.

Only Juventus will trust a manager to lead their side for a third season when he has won no trophies in the first two.