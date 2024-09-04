Juventus had a strong summer transfer window by many standards, and the men in black and white are considered by many fans to have had an almost perfect window.

Their midfield was a problem area last season, but they have strengthened it with some excellent signings, including Teun Koopmeiners, Khephren Thuram, and Douglas Luiz.

Thiago Motta has begun his tenure as Juve manager with these new additions, and the Bianconeri are confident that he will continue to do well with the squad he has.

Juve also improved their attack, but the Old Lady still aimed to sign additional players to bolster their squad.

They were keen on adding Jadon Sancho to their ranks, but they were unsuccessful, and the attacker ended up moving to Chelsea instead.

Journalist Xavier Jacobelli has stated that if the Englishman had joined Juventus, it would have made their transfer window a 10/10.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The rating is nine, if Sancho had arrived it would have been a ten. In 2023 only Weah had arrived, while the following year the revolution arrived. The coach, the reduction of the wages and the change of many elements.”

Juve FC Says

Motta has started well with the players he has available, and we expect his team to continue their fine start to the season.