Juventus was in fine form during the second half of their match against Lazio on Tuesday evening and the Bianconeri seem to be back to life.

For the first time in two months, they were convincing in that second half against Lazio.

They won the game 2-0, with both goals scored after the interval, and it is the type of performance their fans have not witnessed in a long time.

It is easy for some of them to get carried away and think the team is now back to form.

However, journalist Vittorio Oreggia believes it is too early to tell and wants them to prove that when they face Fiorentina in their next match.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Clear and important for the Italian Cup final.

“The second half of Juventus could be the one of awakening. We have seen players and plays again. We will understand with Fiorentina .”

Juve FC Says

We cannot draw a conclusion from the win over Lazio as it could easily be a one-off, and we have had a similar experience before.

When the team defeated Frosinone with a late goal, we thought they were back in form, but they struggled in the following weeks.