The sports journalist Fabio Caressa has discussed the importance of Dusan Vlahovic to the current Juventus team, insisting they would have a poorer campaign without him.

The striker joined the Bianconeri in the last January transfer window as they searched for more goals.

The Serbian has remained one of their key players and their first-choice frontman despite competition from Arkadiusz Milik.

Although the Bianconeri have both strikers in their group, they have struggled for goals.

Vlahovic is not as lethal as he was at Fiorentina, but Caressa insists that their performance would have been worse if he were not a member of this Juve team.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“We talked about a struggling Vlahovic, but this year, he has already scored a lot of goals. If it had not been for him, Juve’s situation would have been even more difficult.

“I think that Vlahovic too has had to adapt to the new reality and I think he is overcoming the physical problems that he was bringing with him from his groin. lateral, which are quicker and drier. Before, it only went vertically as a race. It is improving and if it improves it becomes even more decisive.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the shining lights we have now, and his goals have often saved us from embarrassing situations.

We want more from him and his teammates, but he deserves praise for scoring despite having to feed on scraps in many games.