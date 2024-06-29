Moise Kean is set to move to Fiorentina, having failed to live up to expectations at the Allianz Stadium.

The striker broke onto the scene as one of the best talents in Italian football and was one of the finest youngsters in the Juve squad for several seasons.

The Bianconeri sold him to Everton as one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football, but he flopped in England.

A fine loan spell at PSG brought him back to Juve, but his second spell at the club has been a disaster.

He played very little last season and did not score a single goal as Juve won the Coppa Italia and returned to the Champions League.

He knows he would struggle to play under Thiago Motta and has agreed to leave for Fiorentina.

The move is expected to be completed in the coming days, and journalist Paolo Condò insists Kean has not shown what he can do and needs to prove himself.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I really like the transfer because by now, we have to know the truth about Kean. Until he plays a few games, we won’t know if what was the best centre forward in the young goalscoring park will be able to come true. So far, he hasn’t kept his promises. In an important team and ambitious like Fiorentina will be an indisputable starter .”

Juve FC Says

Kean has been underwhelming in the last few seasons, and we hope the move to Fiorentina reignites his form and gets him back to scoring more often.