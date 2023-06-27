Journalist says Milinkovic-Savic overpriced and suggests what Juventus should pay

Journalist Massimo Pavan shares the sentiment of those who believe that Juventus should not pay a hefty sum of 35 million euros to secure the signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio this summer.

Lazio has been firm in their negotiations regarding the Serbian midfielder over the past few seasons. However, with just one year remaining on his contract and an apparent lack of desire to extend his stay at the club, Lazio finds itself in a precarious position regarding his future.

Despite the risk of potentially losing Milinkovic-Savic on a free transfer at the end of the upcoming season, Lazio is still holding out for a significant fee in order to release him.

Milinkovic-Savic’s preference is to move to a top-tier club like Juventus, which puts Lazio in a difficult position to demand an exorbitant transfer fee. Pavan shares the view that Juventus should not be willing to pay an excessive amount for his services.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Those who say that spending 35 million on Milinkovic-Savic now is quite insane are right. I believe that his price is half of his value, which is around 20 million, because he will be out of contract in a year. In six months, you can get him for free. If I were Juventus, I would at most offer that amount, not a euro more, or I would wait to get him for free next year.”

Juve FC Says

SMS is one of the finest midfielders on the market now, but we must resist the urge to spend too much money to add him to our squad.

Lazio will want the most fee they can get, but no club will spend 40m euros on a player with a season left in his contract.