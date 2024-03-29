Moise Kean is expected to lead the line when Juventus faces Lazio this weekend, but there are uncertainties about his performance.

Once considered a reliable member of the Juve squad, the Azzurri star’s status has waned, and he was on the brink of leaving the club in January.

Atletico Madrid had agreed with the Bianconeri to sign him, and Kean even travelled to Madrid to finalise the deal. However, it fell through due to his injury.

Now, after recovering, Kean is set to make his first start since the injury setback when Juve takes on Lazio. The question remains: will he manage to find the net?

The 24-year-old has faced heavy criticism for his poor form this season, but journalist Fabrizio Ponciroli believes he deserves more respect.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I would like to focus on Moise Kean, who in January was already on the plane to Atletico Madrid and who now has the role of saviour of his homeland with zero goals in the league. Juve is in an emergency and must rely on a player who already knows what his future will be and who will have to carry Juventus’ attack on his shoulders in such an important match. He should be treated with a little more respect though, he’s born in 2000 with important physical characteristics.”

Juve FC Says

Kean is simply not pulling his weight as one of the most talented players in our group and the match against Lazio hands him a chance to remind us of what he can do.