Thiago Motta made some bold and initially unpopular decisions when he took over as Juventus manager.

He took significant risks by making several key players at the club redundant and asked the Bianconeri to sign other players he believed would perform well in his system.

This decision led to the departures of players like Federico Chiesa and Daniele Rugani, effectively ending their careers at the club.

However, Motta has shown flexibility, as evidenced by his decision to reintegrate Weston McKennie after the player proved his worth in training.

Juve appears to be reaping the rewards of Motta’s decisive actions, and the fans now expect their team to have a fantastic season.

Journalist Paolo Rossi reviewed Motta’s early decisions at the club and remarked that they have brought a breath of fresh air to the Allianz Stadium.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

‘Giuntoli’s transfer market rating: 8.5. With Calafiori and a central striker it would have been a 10 but perfect squads never exist, the gaps are filled by the coach’s ideas (and Motta knows how to do it). The hard line on redundancies was unprecedented and paid off: there’s fresh air at Juve”.

Leaders make bold calls, and Motta has shown he is one of the best leaders around by deciding which players to keep and those to sell.