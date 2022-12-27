Journalist says Napoli should fear Juventus in the title race

Juventus is playing catchup in Serie A now as the Bianconeri attempt to win the league title despite making a very slow start to the season.

Juve remains one of the clubs to watch, and they have recently hit top form, having won six consecutive league games and their two mid-season friendlies so far.

Max Allegri’s men head into the second half of the season full of confidence and hoping to catch Napoli and other clubs above them on the league table.

SportMediaset journalist Sandro Sabatini insists they and Inter Milan are the two clubs Napoli should worry about because AC Milan does not seem good enough to retain the league title.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In my view Juventus and Inter may be more dangerous than Milan for the Scudetto fight. In fact, the Rossoneri will have to do without many from January onwards”.

Juve FC Says

We have had a bad start to this season, but there is still a long way to go, and Napoli will not finish this season unbeaten.

In the second half, we must avoid complacency and make sure we continue to win games relentlessly to show we mean business.

If we let our standards drop, we could be too far behind to catch up with the leaders.