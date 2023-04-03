Journalist says performance against Verona will not win Juventus a trophy

Juventus defeated Verona at the weekend, with Max Allegri’s men showing they have what it takes to win games even on bad days.

However, their performance in that fixture was dismal, and fans were not happy.

Juve players should also know, even though the three points are the most important, performance does matter.

They face tougher opponents in upcoming games, with Inter Milan to come in the Coppa Italia before their Europa League games against Sporting Club.

Speaking about their performance in that game, journalist Gianni Visnadi insists they must do better.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“The field will count only and really on Tuesday, in the Italian Cup. And then the following week, against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League. There will be no asterisks alongside those results, whatever they will be. Of course, another Juve will be needed, especially in Europe, because Inter on Tuesday will land at the Stadium with water in the throat and fear in the legs.”

Juve FC Says

We know we did poorly in that game and expect the players to be much better in the next matches.

Juve has not been consistent enough, but in these final weeks of the term, there is almost no room for mediocrity and we must show we mean business.

Inter and Sporting are top opponents, and we must expect to face our toughest tests.