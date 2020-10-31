Journalist says Pirlo is in a tough job, but Juventus has to win this weekend

Tuttojuve reporter, Massimo Pavan admits that it hasn’t been easy for Andrea Pirlo, but he also says that Juventus simply have to beat Spezia this weekend.

Juventus won their opening league game against Sampdoria, but they have not won any other league game since then.

In six games under Pirlo, they have only managed to win two of those fixtures in all competitions and it isn’t the form of a team that wants to win the league.

Juve has won the last nine Serie A titles and they are targeting a record tenth consecutive title this season.

However, a change of management might see them struggle and that is exactly what has been happening to them.

Pavan admits that Pirlo has inherited a team that has some uncertainty, however, he still has enough talents to help him win games.

He looked at games against the likes of Crotone and Verona, which Juve failed to win and he claims that they simply should win them and that there is no room for excuses this weekend.

He said via Tuttojuve: It’s not easy for Pirlo, he has a team with many question marks, but it is certainly a squad that must win the matches against Crotone and Verona, it must be supported, but on Sunday there are no excuses … to bring home the three points. I hope that the bad luck will end but also that the team will start not conceding a goal, that is the basis for at least winning the championship. “