Adrien Rabiot is no longer a Juventus player, but the Bianconeri have not withdrawn their offer to him, and he has not rejected it.

Technically, they are still in talks to extend his stay, even though the midfielder is currently focused on Euro 2024 and is open to joining another club.

The Frenchman’s future remains uncertain, and despite Thiago Motta’s arrival at the Allianz Stadium, no agreement has been reached with Juve.

Juventus is keen to rebuild their midfield, whether Rabiot stays or not, and two more midfielders are set to join Douglas Luiz at the club.

Journalist Paolo Paganini has been following their efforts to retain Rabiot and their activities in the transfer market.

He believes that if they successfully add Teun Koopmeiners to their squad, it will become increasingly difficult for Rabiot to secure a place in their team again.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If Koopmeiners arrives, it means that the Rabiot deal is up in the air. There has been an excellent relationship between Rabiot and Motta since their time at PSG, but in this case, we also have to take into account that Juve’s priority is to take the Dutchman, otherwise, they would have closed with Rabiot a long time ago”.

Juve FC Says

We have waited long enough for Rabiot, and it is best that we move on and make other plans for our team.