Luciano Spalletti is still finding his feet as the new manager of Juventus, working tirelessly to restore the team to its former heights while avoiding the pitfalls experienced by some of his predecessors. Many observers believe Spalletti has more to offer than the last two managers who occupied the Juventus bench, and he has the potential to prove this if he can consistently deliver strong performances on the pitch. However, football often hinges on fine margins between winning and losing, and excessive tinkering with the squad can sometimes result in unexpected defeats.

Early Signs and Challenges

Juve appeared to be adapting to Spalletti’s methods when they recorded three consecutive victories before facing Napoli. Yet, in Naples, the team suffered a defeat that highlighted how delicate the balance can be between preparation and overthinking. Spalletti’s selection choices for that match appeared overthought, and the side did not perform with the same cohesion and intensity displayed in their previous wins. The gaffer is clearly committed to shaping the squad into a unit capable of sustaining a long winning run, but the challenges of adapting to a new system and instilling confidence in the players remain significant.

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Pressure and Perception

Fabrizio Biasin has suggested that Spalletti may be affected by the lingering weight of his past experiences, particularly his time with the national team. He said via Tuttojuve: “The coach is still chasing his lost serenity, as if the shadow of his experience with the national team—marked by enormous pressure, fierce criticism, and a climate that was never truly relaxed—has lingered on him longer than expected. At Juve, where the atmosphere is simultaneously demanding (rightly so) and awaiting a turning point (ditto), Spalletti appears at times restrained, almost afraid to dare.” This perspective underscores the intensity of expectation at Juventus and the fine line Spalletti must navigate between caution and ambition.

As he continues to settle into his role, Spalletti’s ability to balance these pressures while fostering a confident, cohesive team will be crucial. The coming months may reveal whether he can harness his experience and guide Juventus back to consistent success, proving that he has the temperament and vision required to thrive in one of Italy’s most demanding managerial positions.