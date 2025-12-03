Juventus have placed its trust in Luciano Spalletti as it seeks to re-establish itself as the dominant force in Italian football. The men in black and white have endured a difficult period in recent seasons, struggling to retain relevance while several managerial appointments failed to lift them back to the top of the domestic game. Yet Juventus remain historically the biggest club in the country, and with a group of highly capable players, a return to their former stature is viewed as a realistic ambition.

Spalletti’s Appointment and Expectations

In recent years, the men in black and white have worked tirelessly to reclaim their standing, but their progress under previous managers was limited. This lack of advancement ultimately prompted the club to turn to Spalletti, whose extensive experience and tactical acumen are seen as essential assets in guiding the team back to its best. The club intend to give him the full support required to shape a side that can compete at the highest level, and early signs suggest the players are beginning to respond to his methods. His reputation for instilling structure and encouraging decisive play has already influenced the team’s approach, and observers are taking note of these developments.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Signs of Progress and External Assessment

Antonello Valentini has offered his perspective on the improvements taking place under Spalletti. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked, “It is certainly a different Juventus than it was some time ago. We are starting to see Spalletti’s influence, even though there is still a lot to do. Too often, even in the headlines, there is a tendency to veer from depression to exaltation. Yesterday, I certainly saw a team that moves more vertically, that attacks more, and that has more initiative.” His assessment reflects a sense of cautious optimism, acknowledging both the progress achieved and the challenges that remain.

Juventus recognise that the path back to the top will require sustained effort, yet there is a growing belief that Spalletti’s leadership may finally provide the stability and direction needed to restore the men in black and white to their former prominence.