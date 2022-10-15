Journalist says the current Juventus players care more about social media

The Italian journalist Massimo Giletti has delivered a scathing attack on the current Juventus players as they struggle for form.

Previously, the Bianconeri had been one of the hardest clubs to face, and opponents dread playing against them.

However, they have been soft this season, and the likes of Monza and Maccabi Haifa have beaten them.

Giletti is of the opinion that the Juve of old had battle-hardened players who will stop at nothing to ensure the team wins.

However, the current group is distracted by social media and other unimportant things.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Perhaps the blackest page in recent years. The Buffons, the Barzagli, the Chiellini are missing. Juve today is made up of spoiled guys who think more about looks, social networks, their business. Real men solve problems by talking to each other in the face, but these … Juve’s collapse hasn’t started for two months, it’s less recent, it concerns society.

“We have been going through a descent into hell for years. Mistakes that arise from afar and recent myopia.”

Juve FC Says

Our current players are quality footballers, but they seem to struggle to represent the shirt.

The Juve of this season does not scare any opponents, which is why we have dropped points against some unfancied teams.

However, the players will get better and blaming them could be one-sided, considering that they act on the manager’s instructions on the pitch.