The journalist Tony Damascelli has blasted Juventus for their recent performances and believes the game against Nantes on Thursday is important for the future of Max Allegri.

Allegri is leading a Juve side struggling to stay consistent and has simply been out of sorts in European competitions this season.

After doing so badly in the Champions League, they are one of the favourites to win the Europa League but could be eliminated by Nantes this week.

That is not an outcome that Allegri wants and Damascelli reckons it could affect his future on the Juve bench.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve is a matte team, Paredes is Parentes, a relative of the world champion, Vlahovic a ghost, team listless but awakened by the blows of the only champion, Di Maria, margaritas ante porcos (Gospel, according to Matthew ).

“It is clear that the future passes by Nantes, next Thursday will be the last appointment for Livorno who will not be able to bluff with his bogus numbers.”

Juve FC Says

The game against Nantes is a must-win, even if Allegri’s future is not on the line, because we deserve to progress.

Nantes are not to be underestimated, but we are a much bigger club and have better-quality players, so why should we lose to them?

The players must take up the challenge and deliver our goals to win the game.