Juventus has won three of its five games this season, and journalist Sandro Sabatini believes their victory against PSV last night was their best performance so far.

The Bianconeri have made a promising start to the campaign and continue to show that they can compete for a strong finish in Thiago Motta’s debut season.

Before their match against PSV, Juve had gone two games without scoring, prompting some media outlets to compare their style in the goalless draw against Empoli to that of Max Allegri’s more defensive approach.

That comparison wasn’t a compliment, and Juventus needed to deliver a response in the PSV match—and they did.

Juventus was fantastic, dominating their opponents and securing a 3-1 win on a Champions League night, with PSV struggling to keep up with them.

After the game, Sabatini said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“The performance is overall remarkable, or rather brilliant. Clearly the best match of the Bianconeri season because not all matches won by scoring three goals are the same, obviously. And in fact the initial 3-0 against Como and Verona cannot stand comparison with this 3-1″.

Juve FC Says

We had a good game, and that was the best way to begin our Champions League campaign, but we will face tougher opponents in the coming weeks and have to prepare superbly for those games as well.