Journalist says there is no substitute for Allegri now

The Italian journalist Graziano Campi has thought about possible replacements for Max Allegri and he believes there is no good manager to replace him now.

Juventus is under pressure to sack their boss after an underwhelming start to this term and it is a decision that situations might force them to make eventually.

After failing to beat the likes of Sampdoria and Salernitana, if Allegri cannot get a win against Monza tomorrow, he will hardly have an excuse for that.

However, if Juve sacks him now, which manager can they bring to the club?

The likes of Thomas Tuchel and Zinedine Zidane remain unattached, but Campi does not think they will come to the club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Right now I don’t see a substitute for Allegri, perhaps De Zerbi, who, however, probably does not convince the club. We can talk to Tuchel who, however, still has two years with Chelsea. Mancini and Deschamps

could free themselves after the World Cup, with them we could carry on a discussion on young people.

“But it doesn’t seem the right moment now to change the bench.

Conte we forget that he has offers of 15 million per season, they are proposals that, except for new recapitalisations, Juventus cannot equalize. We go on with Allegri because there is no free coach, if Allegri were to leave I think we will build a new club.”

Juve FC Says

This has been an underwhelming spell for us as a club, and Allegri knows he must take responsibility for that.

The Bianconeri manager has achieved so much with the team before now, but a manager’s job is only safe if his team keeps performing well.