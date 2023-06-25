Journalist says Tonali’s fee sets the benchmark for what Chiesa is worth

Sandro Tonali is on the verge of completing a move from AC Milan to Newcastle United, which is expected to make him one of the most expensive Italian players in history. This transfer showcases the increasing value that European clubs place on Italian players, despite Tonali being in the early stages of his career.

Another Italian national team star who could be making a move in this transfer window is Federico Chiesa, with several Premier League teams reportedly expressing interest in acquiring him.

While Chiesa’s departure from Juventus could be a possibility, Massimo Pavan believes that his price should not be any less than that of Tonali. Pavan views Chiesa as a more valuable player and believes he should command a similar price tag.

Both Tonali and Chiesa exemplify the rising prominence of Italian players in the transfer market, with their potential moves reflecting the growing demand and valuation for talented players from Italy.

“Selling Chiesa for less than what Milan earned for Tonali is madness. I hope that if he is sold, he will be sold for at least the same price, after all, I really don’t think Chiesa will accept a lower salary than Tonali’s, Chiesa only comes from an injury but he is much more incisive than Tonali”.

Chiesa is one of the finest attackers on the continent and proved his worth at Euro 2020, so we should make some good money from his departure.

However, he suffered a serious injury last year and has not returned to his best. This could affect his market value.