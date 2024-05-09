Antonio Conte is one of the managers earlier reports suggested Juventus could name as their next head coach.

The Bianconeri have been working on a new profile to replace Max Allegri at the end of this season.

Several coaches have made their shortlist, with reports suggesting that Thiago Motta is now the leading candidate.

However, Motta is only having his first brilliant season in management, and there are other more accomplished coaches Juventus could consider.

One of them is Conte, and journalist Paolo Paganini insists that the former Juventus manager also wants to return to the club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Antonio Conte is waiting (and wants) Juventus. In addition to Napoli and Milan, in recent days there has been a new contact with Bayern Munich but the coach would have said no thanks. Thiago Motta remains in pole position for Juventus but his prices are rising di Conte.”

Juve FC Says

Conte had a good first spell on our bench and remains one of the world’s best managers.

However, we need to stop bringing old staff back to the club, especially after seeing Allegri struggle to replicate the success he achieved during his first spell there.

Other accomplished managers are available on the market who could improve our team.