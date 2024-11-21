Juventus’ ongoing injury crisis has undeniably been a major challenge this season, affecting both their performance and consistency. Starting the campaign with a solid defensive foundation, their fortunes shifted significantly after key players like Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal suffered long-term injuries. Additional setbacks to Douglas Luiz, Nicolás González, and others have further complicated matters for the Bianconeri. These absences have disrupted the team’s rhythm, particularly in defence, where clean sheets have become a rarity since Bremer’s injury.

While injuries are an inevitable part of football, the sheer volume of physical setbacks at Juventus this season has led some fans and pundits to attribute the club’s struggles to these challenges. Despite this, there is a growing consensus that relying on injuries as a justification is insufficient for a team of Juventus’ stature.

Journalist Fabio Ravezzani recently addressed this issue, emphasising that top clubs are expected to overcome adversity, including injury crises. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he noted the stark contrast in how Juventus and other clubs like AC Milan have handled the impact of the international break saying,

“Juventus is devastated by injuries. Bremer is missing, Cabal, Vlahovic is missing, Nico Gonzalez’s mysterious illness. But a great team that has great goals and players must be able to make up for this. For me, the break hurt Juve and did Milan good.”

This critique underscores the necessity for Juventus to cultivate greater squad depth and flexibility. To mitigate the effects of injuries, players from the bench must step up, and the coaching staff needs to find tactical solutions to maintain performance levels. Recent history has shown that injuries alone cannot excuse poor results, as clubs with deep squads and strong mentalities often find ways to navigate such challenges.

For Juventus, the focus must now shift to maximising available resources and regaining momentum in Serie A. The international break has provided some breathing room, but the time has come for Juventus to respond with a winning run, showing resilience and determination. Fans will be hoping that returning players and adjustments from manager Thiago Motta can set the stage for a more consistent and successful campaign moving forward.