Journalist says Vlahovic is in the top two frontmen in Italy

The journalist Cristiano Gatti has praised Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and says he and Victor Osimhen of Napoli are the two best strikers in Italy now.

Vlahovic’s campaign has been disrupted by injuries, but the striker returned with a bang when he scored twice for the Bianconeri in their match against Salernitana to prove he is one of the best in the business.

The Serbian now has eight league goals this season and is the top-scoring Bianconeri player in Serie A.

The physical problems he has had in the last few months have hampered his progress, but it is clear to see he is the man to lead Juve to success again.

Gatti said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The best of the possible center forward: at least in Italy, where it is not that phenomena emerge from all sides”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the best in the game and the striker has constantly proved he will be an important player for us if he stays fit.

We signed him for the sole purpose of scoring goals and the former Fiorentina man has not disappointed us so much so far.

If the other players on the team continue to deliver in their roles as well, goals and wins will not be an issue for us.