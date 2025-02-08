Alfredo Pedullà has delivered harsh criticism of Juventus’ summer signing Teun Koopmeiners.

The Dutchman was one of the best midfielders in Serie A last season during his time at Atalanta, which prompted Juventus to make a move for his signature. His performances in Bergamo had caught the attention of several top clubs, but it was the Bianconeri who successfully secured his services. Given his impressive displays, particularly against Juventus, there was great anticipation surrounding his arrival in Turin.

Koopmeiners played a key role in Atalanta’s successful Europa League campaign, helping them lift the trophy and further establishing himself as a top-class midfielder. His ability to control the midfield, contribute goals, and dictate play made him one of the most sought-after players in the league. Juventus’ decision to bring him in was considered a major coup, as he was expected to significantly strengthen their squad.

However, since making the switch to Juventus, Koopmeiners has struggled to replicate the form that made him such a standout at Atalanta. The Bianconeri have been patient, hoping he would rediscover his best performances, but as the season progresses, his impact has remained underwhelming. Instead of growing into his role, he appears to be lacking the sharpness and influence that defined his time in Bergamo.

Pedullà has not held back in his assessment of the midfielder’s performances. Speaking about Koopmeiners’ struggles, he was quoted by Tuttomercatoweb as saying:

“He can’t play like this, he leaves the team with ten men. Psychologically, he is not on the ball, he is not focused on the game. He should stay on the bench and return only when he is mentally recovered.”

When Juventus signed Koopmeiners, expectations were high, and both the club and the player himself would likely admit that he has not yet lived up to them. While there is still time for him to turn things around, his current form raises concerns about whether he can truly become the midfield leader Juventus had envisioned. The club now faces a decision on how best to manage him moving forward, whether by giving him more time to adapt or making tactical adjustments to get the best out of him.