Journalist Mirko Nicolino was impressed with Juventus’ performance in their game against PSV this evening.

The Bianconeri made a strong return to the Champions League, securing an impressive result in their first game back in the competition.

Juve has enjoyed a solid season so far and was on course for another clean sheet, but a late lapse in concentration allowed PSV to score a consolation goal.

Despite this, it was still an outstanding performance by Juve, with Pierre Kalulu standing out as one of their best players.

Kalulu, who struggled for game time at AC Milan and was initially hesitant to move to Juventus, has quickly become one of their most impactful signings of the summer.

He delivered another excellent display against PSV, and Nicolino admits the Frenchman continues to surprise him with his performances.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus debuted with a 3-1 win against a PSV that undoubtedly conceded a lot. After two goalless draws, it was important for the Bianconeri to win and send out positive signals. Kalulu is objectively surprising me . Saturday will be an important test against Napoli.”

Juve FC Says

Kalulu has been a solid option at right back since he joined us and we expect him to continue doing well for us and showing why Motta was keen to work with him.