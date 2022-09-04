Journalist slams Allegri for his poor selection choices against Fiorentina

The Italian journalist Giancarlo Padovan has slammed Max Allegri for his selection choices against Fiorentina.

A tinkering Allegri left Dusan Vlahovic on the bench and partnered Weston McKennie and Manuel Locatelli in midfield.

Although Juve started the game well and took the lead through Arkadiusz Milik, La Viola soon pegged them back, and both teams eventually shared the spoils.

The Bianconeri threw away two important points because of the outcome of that game and Padovan believes the problem lies with the selection choices Allegri made for the fixture.

He writes in his column on Calciomercato:

“Allegri had a cold sweat, but he created the problems himself. Just let Vlahovic rest for Milik, who scored the advantage among other things. Wrong to deploy Locatelli and McKennie (absolutely unpresentable) and, above all, to field, during the game, the intangible Kean, or a striker who loses the few balls they give him. Thinking that Juve bought it back for 35 million puts sadness and restlessness .”

Juve FC Says

Allegri sometimes loves to tinker with his squad and it does pay off occasionally.

This time, it hasn’t and we expect him to learn from that experience and do better with his next team selection.

The Bianconeri gaffer remains one of the finest in the business and he should bounce back in his team’s next game.