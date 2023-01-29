Journalist slams Juventus for their performance against Monza

TMW journalist Vincenzo Marangio has slammed Juventus for their terrible performance in the match against Monza.

Juve had beaten Monza not so long ago as in the Coppa Italia. That should have given Max Allegri’s men a blueprint on how to earn another victory against the men from Brianza.

However, Juve was sluggish at the start of the match and was punished harshly by the visitors.

When the Bianconeri wanted to play better in the second half, it was already too late for them to come back.

Monza held on to earn a very important win and now Juve must get back to form and save their season.

Marangio said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“However, in any scenario, it is not admissible to play and present yourself like this. Congratulations to Monza for the perfect game. Juventus never took the field, and with wrong training again. In this state and with a sword of Damocles constantly in the head it will be very complicated to define the next scenarios. You can only think day after day”.

Juve FC Says

The loss to Monza is a huge blow, but it is not just the result that should worry Juve fans. The performance was also simply awful.

If we don’t do better, it will be hard to see us beat any side in Serie A in this second half of the term because everyone knows we are vulnerable now and will try to hurt us.