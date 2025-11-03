New Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti is reportedly hoping to rekindle his collaboration with Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae.

The 28-year-old only spent one year in Italian football, but it was enough to leave an eternal mark, as it yielded a historic Scudetto title for Napoli after a 33-year drought, and it also saw him crowned as the Best Defender in Serie A.

The South Korean’s exploits at the Stadio Maradona convinced Bayern Munich to activate his release clause by splashing €50 million. However, he hasn’t been a regular starter at the Allianz Arena.

Luciano Spalletti would love to reunite with Kim Min-jae at Juventus

Although he’s made 10 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarian giants, Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah are ahead of Kim in Vincent Kompany’s pecking order.

Therefore, the former Fenerbahce and Napoli star has been repeatedly linked with a return to Italy, specifically through the gates of either Juventus or Inter.

But while the Bianconeri’s interest in the defender never went beyond general enquiries, the situation could now change with Spalletti on board.

During his appearance on Rai Sport (via TuttoJuve), Italian journalist Ciro Venerato claimed that the Bianconeri are looking to bring in a new centre-back in January, and that the 66-year-old manager has identified Kim as his preferred profile.

Bayern willing to negotiate Kim’s departure?

The ‘Korean Monster’ is tied to Bayern with a contract valid until the summer of 2028. However, the Bundesliga giants do not consider him ‘unsellable’, adds the source.

Therefore, this could be a story to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months, but it will ultimately depend on the conditions the German club will set to part ways with their defender.

Since we’re in the middle of the season, Juventus would likely attempt to sign the player on loan with an option or obligation to buy in June.

As for the asking price, Bayern cannot afford to sell Kim for anything less than €30 million, given that they spent €60 million to secure his services just over two years ago.