Juventus has been linked with a move for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, and it appears that regardless of Max Allegri’s fate, the young talent will still make the move to Turin.

The 21-year-old is an integral part of the impressive Bologna side striving to secure a place inside the Serie A top four this season. Under the guidance of Thiago Motta, the team has developed into one likely to participate in European competition next term.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Allegri’s future as the Juventus manager, with numerous rumours suggesting a potential departure in the summer, the Bianconeri are yet to make a definitive decision. They hope to finalise this decision at the conclusion of the season.

Typically, when a new manager assumes control, the club’s priorities and targets may shift. However, journalist Luca Marchetti asserts that regardless of Allegri’s situation, Juventus will persist in their interest in Calafiori.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Calafiori is an objective of Juventus regardless of who the next coach will be. There are those who link the arrival of the defender to that of Thiago Motta, but in reality, nothing certain is known yet about the future technical leadership of Juventus .”

Juve FC Says

Calafiori looks like a decent player, and at 21, he still has a long way to go and will certainly develop much further on our books if we get the deal sorted.