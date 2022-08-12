Journalist suggests Allegri has lost his hunger for management

The Italian journalist Enzo Bucchioni has suggested that Max Allegri lost some of his managerial edge in the two years he rested after leaving Juventus in 2019.

The gaffer won five consecutive league titles in his first spell as a Juve manager and he was expected to build on that when he returned last season.

However, that never happened. Instead, his team struggled and won zero trophies in his first season back.

Although Juve has signed some new players in this transfer window, it doesn’t still seem like they will do well when the campaign begins this weekend.

Allegri’s team struggled against the top clubs in pre-season and they might start the season slowly again just to play catch up with others.

Bucchioni wonders if Allegri lost some of his expertise when he was away from the game.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Last year was disastrous, he failed to make sense of Juventus, he went ahead with attempts hoping for some player’s shots, any other coach would have been sacked.

“He seemed, in essence, a lost coach, almost as if in the two years of inactivity he had become bourgeois, had lost his hunger, but also his extraordinary skills in managing the group, the tactical intuitions seemed to evaporate.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s return to Turin was disappointing last season, but this team was due an unsuccessful season to motivate them to win again.

We expect things to be different in this campaign and some of our new signings should shine.