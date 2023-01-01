Journalist suggests Rabiot’s Juventus departure isn’t a forgone conclusion

After four years in Turin, fans and observers alike expect Adrien Rabiot to leave Juventus once his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Frenchman is already one of the club’s highest earners with a contract that sees him pocketing around 7 million euros per season. Moreover, the World Cup finalist is enjoying his finest campaign yet, prompting him to shoot even higher when it comes to personal terms.

But according to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, the midfielder’s renewal with Juventus remains possible, albeit difficult.

The source explains that the player holds the great esteem of his manager Max Allegri who has always supported, even when he wasn’t performing at his best levels. Additionally, his mother/agent Veronique has an amicable rapport with the club’s management, which should be enough to open a dialogue at a certain stage.

However, satisfying the contractual demands of Adrien and his mother remains a tough task, since they’re asking for 10 million euros per year in order to extend their stay in Turin. Furthermore, the source claims that the sign-on bonus could also exceed 10 millions.

Balice also mentions how a host of Premier League clubs are vying for Rabiot’s services, while Barcelona and his former club PSG are in the fray as well, but the journalist believes that Juventus remain on the list.