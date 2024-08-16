Federico Chiesa is one of Juventus’ most important players—or so he likes to think.

The attacker has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2020, having joined from Fiorentina, where he was considered one of the best forwards in Serie A.

However, the Azzurri star has endured a tough time at the club, with injuries sidelining him for nearly half of his tenure.

Although Chiesa underperformed for much of Max Allegri’s reign as manager, when the club approached him last season with a contract extension on the same salary, he refused and demanded a pay raise.

After waiting to see how he performs at Euro 2024, the club is no longer offering him a deal to stay.

He has been asked to find a new club, but his salary demands are hindering potential moves.

Thiago Motta’s decision to sideline him has been a wake-up call for the attacker, who now feels isolated. Journalist Vittorio Oreggia believes Chiesa overrates himself.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Always starting from the assumption that he won’t starve to death, for Chiesa who considers himself a phenomenon and wants to be paid as such, it must be quite sad to know that Juve rejects him and has few friends in the locker room. I mean, there’s Szczesny and there’s Chiesa”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is undoubtedly a good player, but he is probably not as important as he thought.