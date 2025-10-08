Igor Tudor has been in charge of Juventus since March 2025, following the dismissal of Thiago Motta. The Bianconeri made the managerial change after a disappointing spell under Motta, hoping that Tudor’s appointment would help the team recover form and return to the high standards expected of them.

Tudor’s Early Impact at Juventus

Upon his arrival, Tudor was tasked with a clear objective: to secure qualification for the next Champions League. Although the club’s ambitions extended beyond that target, the former midfielder managed to meet expectations and also performed admirably during the Club World Cup. His steady influence and familiarity with Juventus’s culture have brought a sense of stability and renewed purpose to the team.

A key distinction between Tudor and his recent predecessors is his direct connection to the club. As a former Juventus player, he understands the significance of representing the black and white shirt and the weight of the club’s traditions. This background has reportedly earned him respect and credibility among his players, creating a strong foundation for his managerial tenure. Many supporters view him as a figure capable of reviving the club’s competitive spirit and guiding it back to a successful era.

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

The Challenge of Passing on the Juventus Mentality

However, questions remain about whether Tudor can effectively translate the famous Juventus DNA to his squad. According to Tuttojuve, Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni expressed both admiration and concern, stating, “Tudor? He embodies Juve’s values. But expressing them on the pitch is another matter.”

Zazzaroni’s observation highlights the challenge that many former players face when transitioning into management. While understanding the club’s ethos and expectations is vital, the ability to communicate and implement those values within a modern, diverse dressing room can be far more complex. Tudor’s passion and knowledge of the club’s identity are undeniable, but his long-term success will depend on how well he instils those same principles in his players.

For Juventus to rediscover its dominant form, Tudor must ensure that his squad fully grasps what it means to play for the club. Commitment, discipline, and a relentless winning mentality have always defined Juventus, and translating those qualities into consistent performances will be crucial to the Croatian’s success as manager.