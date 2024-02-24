Juventus was previously linked with Giacomo Raspadori during his time at Sassuolo, but the player eventually moved to Napoli. Despite the initial interest, Juventus shifted their focus to other players.

The recent arrival of Cristiano Giuntoli, the former Napoli sporting director, at Juventus could alter their transfer plans. Giuntoli has a favourable opinion of Raspadori and might consider bringing him to Juventus.

There is speculation that a potential exchange deal involving Federico Chiesa could be on the table. Chiesa has faced injury challenges in the current campaign, leading to suggestions that Juventus might be open to offloading him during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Journalist Emanuele Cammaroto has hinted at the intriguing possibility of Chiesa being included in a deal to secure the services of Raspadori for Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Be careful of Raspadori, because Juventus is also on his trail, with Giuntoli who would like to bring him to Turin and is convinced Some rumours link the name of Federico Chiesa to Napoli, who is leaving Juve, and there is talk of a sensational exchange.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has struggled this term, and we may have to find a way to sell him in the summer, but Raspadori is a much different player and might not be useful to us if he makes the move to the Allianz Stadium.