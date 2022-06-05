Journalist tells Juventus how to improve Demiral

Massimo Pavan has urged Juventus to make a quick decision on the future of Merih Demiral as the defender remains unsure where he would play next season.

The Turkey international was sent on loan to Atalanta in the 2021/2022 season and La Dea had the option to make his transfer permanent.

He was one of their main players, but it was a poor campaign for them as they finished the season outside all the European places.

They haven’t taken up the option to keep him yet and it might not happen, which means he would return to Juve to find a new career path.

Pavan believes the defender will be good enough for the Bianconeri if he irons out some part of his game.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juventus must quickly understand the Demiral situation. If Atalanta doesn’t want him, frankly I wouldn’t think twice and I would keep him in Turin so as to then focus on another defender. If he smooths out some toughness and improves concentration, it can be a solution to reinforce the defence.”

Juve FC Says

Demiral should have been patient at Juve and we probably would be considering him an heir to Giorgio Chiellini now.

Instead, he took a chance on himself and moved to Bergamo, hoping to earn a permanent transfer there.

That has backfired, but we shouldn’t judge him and he should be given a second chance if he proves to be good enough in preseason.