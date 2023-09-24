Journalist Marco Nosotti emphasises that the current Juventus squad is notably youthful and appears to lack a distinct personality, indicating that this is an aspect that requires dedicated attention and development.

The Bianconeri have experienced a somewhat inconsistent start to the season, including the loss to Sassuolo following an impressive performance against Lazio in a prior game week. Despite not having European football commitments, Juventus has been regarded as a contender for the league title this season. However, a team aspiring to become champions should ideally secure victories against teams like Sassuolo.

The defeat to Sassuolo has underscored that there is still room for improvement within the Juventus squad, and Nosotti believes that nurturing a distinct team personality is a crucial aspect that needs to be addressed in order to reach their desired level of success.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The squad that Massimiliano Allegri has at his disposal is a quality squad but with many young people, and for this very reason it may have problems from the point of view of personality. We need to work a lot during the week in this aspect.”

Juve FC Says

We have a superb team, but the club is still struggling to get the balance of experience and talent right, which is why we are still getting inconsistent performances.

When the youngsters fully understand what it means to compete in the colours of this club, we will get better performances from them.