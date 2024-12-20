Juventus is struggling to maximize the impact of Teun Koopmeiners, despite signing him as one of the standout players in Serie A. The Dutch midfielder had excelled during his time at Atalanta, where he played a key role in the team’s success, including their Europa League triumph.

Juventus had been scouting Koopmeiners well before Atalanta’s European victory and wasted no time securing his signature at the end of the season. However, his transition to the Bianconeri has not been seamless, partly due to the new system introduced by Juve’s recently appointed head coach.

The club is fully backing their manager, confident that his long-term vision will lead to trophies. However, the success of any coach hinges on their ability to bring out the best in their players, and Koopmeiners’s underwhelming performances so far pose a challenge to that goal. If the Dutchman continues to struggle, it could hinder the team’s progress.

In Juventus’s last match, Koopmeiners showed improvement, prompting journalist Michele Tossani to share his thoughts on how to get the best out of the midfielder. Tossani, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, said: “I think the Dutchman should play like he did against Cagliari. The most suitable role for him is in a two-man midfield, although the team could also switch to a three-man line in the future. The Dutchman must have maximum freedom to act across the pitch, as Gasperini allowed him in Atalanta. So Koopmeiners can play in the midfield, but starting from a back position, then help in the non-possession phase and also shoot when necessary.”

Given the significant investment Juventus made to bring Koopmeiners to Turin, it is imperative that the club finds a way to integrate him effectively into the team. For such a promising player to flop would be a disappointment, and unlocking his potential will be crucial for Juve’s long-term ambitions.