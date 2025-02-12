Juventus earned a 2-1 win against PSV in the Champions League last night, and they will be eager to ensure they complete the job in Holland.

The Dutch side proved to be good value for money, giving Juventus a proper fight throughout the match and ensuring the Old Lady did not have an easy night. PSV posed a constant threat and kept Juventus on their toes, making sure the Bianconeri could not relax.

However, Juventus was ready for the challenge, and after a hard-fought contest, they eventually gained the upper hand, taking a slender advantage into the return leg. Despite their victory, Juventus has not yet met expectations this season, and they know there is more work to be done if they are to progress further in the competition.

Their trip to the Netherlands for the return leg is expected to be more difficult than the first match, but Juventus will be well-prepared. PSV will have the advantage of playing at home, and they will undoubtedly be motivated to secure a positive result in front of their fans. They know they have the quality to hurt any team, and Juventus will not be an exception.

The home side will be determined to overcome the deficit and potentially win the tie, but Sandro Sabatini believes Juventus will not lose easily. As quoted by Tuttojuve, Sabatini said:

“It wasn’t easy for Juve to win, but it will be difficult to lose in the return leg in Holland against this PSV.”

The tie remains very much in the balance, and while Juventus has a slight advantage, they will need to be at their best to avoid any surprises. Sabatini’s words suggest that Juventus has the resilience to hold on to their lead, but they will also be focused on securing another victory, rather than simply defending their advantage.

Juventus should not be content with just protecting their lead; instead, they must aim to beat PSV in Holland and finish the job, securing their place in the next round of the Champions League.