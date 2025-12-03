Juventus delivered a commanding performance in their first Coppa Italia match under Luciano Spalletti last night. The men in black and white have long been regarded as one of Europe’s strongest clubs and continue to hold that reputation despite a recent run of poor form. The club are striving to reach the next level and restore the glory days at the Allianz Stadium, and Spalletti has been tasked with guiding them back to that standard. His team has shown early signs of improvement, winning three consecutive games under his management.

Impressive Run of Form

Each of these victories has been achieved in a convincing manner, with the match against Udinese highlighting the progress being made. Juventus kept a clean sheet and displayed a level of organisation and efficiency that supporters have long sought. This consistency is essential if the men in black and white are to maintain momentum and demonstrate that they are capable of sustaining a winning run. The players appear to be adapting to the mindset and tactical system that Spalletti demands, combining disciplined defending with a more proactive approach in attack.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Positive Assessments from Observers

Journalist Maurizio Pistocchi offered his perspective on the team’s performance against Udinese. As cited by Tuttojuve, he said, “The best Juve seen so far beats Udinese 2-0 and continues its journey in the Coppa Italia. Beyond the incidents that led to Palma’s own goal and Locatelli’s penalty, the Bianconeri appeared to be improving in terms of play and in good physical condition against a very physical and organised opponent. A clear victory, achieved by controlling the game, which reassures the Juventus atmosphere in the week leading up to the Maradona match against league leaders Napoli.”

These remarks underline the sense of cautious optimism surrounding Juventus’ current form. While challenges remain, the team’s improved cohesion and disciplined performances suggest that Spalletti’s influence is already tangible. The men in black and white are showing that they may be ready to reclaim their status as a dominant force in Italian football.