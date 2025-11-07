Miralem Pjanic is once again a free agent and has been tipped to make a positive impact if Juventus offer him a short-term deal. The current Bianconeri squad appears to lack the necessary experience and leadership that comes from players who fully understand the weight of wearing the club’s shirt. Pjanic previously left Juventus in 2020 as part of a swap deal for Arthur Melo, with both players experiencing mixed fortunes following the exchange. After spending a period playing in the Middle East, the midfielder is now available to strengthen Juve’s options in midfield, potentially.

Juve has a new manager, Luciano Spalletti, but concerns persist that the existing squad may not possess the necessary quality to achieve success at the highest level. To compete effectively, Juventus will either need their current players to elevate their performances or consider reinforcing the squad with experienced and talented signings during the January transfer window.

Pjanic’s Potential Role

Speaking about a possible return for Pjanic, Gianni Balzarini highlighted his suitability for a short-term role. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Balzarini said, “Pjanić? I don’t see why he shouldn’t be useful. He’s 35, but he’s a free agent, he knows the environment, and he could help pave the way for the new playmaker. I’m not saying Juve should focus on him for three years, but for six months he could be invaluable.”

Pjanic’s familiarity with Juventus and his experience at the highest level make him an attractive option for the club. His presence could provide guidance and stability in midfield, allowing younger or less experienced players to develop while easing the transition for any new playmakers that may be introduced.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Midfield Challenge

The Bianconeri’s ambition to return to domestic and European prominence relies on strengthening their squad intelligently. A temporary signing, such as Pjanic, could offer immediate support and leadership without committing to a long-term contract. For a team seeking stability and tactical intelligence in midfield, his return, even for a limited period, could prove to be an astute decision as Juventus looks to rebuild under Spalletti’s guidance.