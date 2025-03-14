Journalist Giovanni Capuano believes that Juventus have already made the decision to part ways with Thiago Motta as their manager by the end of the current season.

The former midfielder has been struggling to make a lasting impression at the Allianz Stadium, and with each passing week, the club is growing increasingly impatient. Juventus, known for their lofty ambitions, understands the importance of having a top-tier manager in charge, and while Motta arrived with high expectations, things have not gone according to plan. As a result, the club is already considering making changes to their managerial setup.

Despite the possibility of Juventus’ fortunes improving under Motta’s guidance in the coming months, Capuano suggests that a managerial change is all but certain. Motta will likely be replaced by a more experienced coach unless his team manages to deliver a series of strong performances between now and the end of the season. While some fans remain hopeful for Motta’s success, not all Bianconeri supporters have been convinced by his managerial style and approach.

Capuano shared his thoughts on the situation, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I don’t think there’s a chance that the coach will stay, even if they qualify for the next Champions League. Then things can change, if maybe in the last ten days of the championship, the Bianconeri take full points, there could be a rethink. Regardless of the results, an improvement in all aspects is needed, so far this hasn’t been seen. Aside from the double failure in the cups, it’s the project itself that isn’t working. If Sunday in Florence goes badly, a ferryman could arrive.”

Motta’s tenure has been marred by underwhelming performances, and at a club with Juventus’ stature, such results are rarely tolerated. While the potential for a turnaround still exists, Juventus’ history shows they are quick to act when things are not progressing as they should. At a club with such high expectations, Motta must quickly deliver results, or it is likely that his time at the club will come to an end.

The upcoming matches, particularly against Fiorentina, could prove crucial in determining whether Motta can avoid the axe or whether Juventus will indeed begin their search for a new manager.