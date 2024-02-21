Max Allegri has consistently expressed his faith in the 3-5-2 formation at Juventus, prompting some players to adapt to this tactical setup. Notably, Federico Chiesa faced challenges initially, being deployed out of position as one of the two attackers, whereas he prefers a wider role in a 4-3-3 formation.

Despite initial struggles, Allegri’s formation proved successful for much of the season, with Juventus challenging Inter Milan for the Serie A title. However, the team has faced a downturn in results in recent weeks, failing to secure a victory in their last four matches.

In response to the negative trend, Allegri is making adjustments to the formation. In a recent game, the team experimented with a 4-3-3 formation at some point during the match. This alteration appears to suit certain Juventus players better.

Journalist Sergio Baldini anticipates that Allegri might eventually revert to the 4-3-3 formation, considering it the most suitable setup for some of the Juventus players.

Baldini said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Against Udinese the coach also brought in Iling Junior, moving the Turkish midfielder. However, Juve has switched to 4-3-3 which I believe could be the formation of the future, as some transfer targets such as Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni and Gudmundsson himself suggest. Allegri had said that he would not change the 3-5-2, but a tactical shock could help in this difficult moment. First of all, the team needs a reaction from a psychological point of view, but this could also involve changes, perhaps to regain the lost enthusiasm.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri needs to be open to changes in his team and must not insist on using a formation that no longer works.

He has been in this job long enough to know when he needs to make changes, and we back him to do that.